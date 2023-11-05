Arab League Issues Urgent Appeal To UNSC To Stop Aggression Against Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The League of Arab States sent an urgent appeal to the member states of the UN Security Council (UNSC) to work to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip immediately and impose a humanitarian truce to bring in the necessary materials in order to save the lives of hundreds of thousands of residents.

In a statement today, Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit said that famine has become a possibility, especially since 1.2 million people in Gaza were already suffering from food insecurity before the recent Israeli aggression on the Strip. After 17 full years of siege, the entire population today faces the threat of starvation and does not know how to get their next meal, he added.



The majority of the population of the Gaza Strip lives on one liter of water for all purposes, and they sometimes drink from unsanitary wells and do not obtain drinking water, while the average person consumes about 140 liters, the statement said explaining that most of the desalination plants, were destroyed or stopped working due to lack of fuel.

The continuation of Israeli attacks, as well as the aerial bombardment and siege, aggravate the humanitarian situation in Gaza in a horrific way, in what can effectively be described as a war of extermination and ethnic cleansing of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians, the statement said.

Furthermore, the statement warned that this situation creates a major health crisis and increases the possibility of transmission of infectious diseases, which is exacerbated by the cessation of service in a number of hospitals and health units, and the collapse of the health sector in Gaza after the generators ran out of fuel, and as a result of it being targeted by the Israeli occupation forces, whose strikes did not spare even ambulances, in a flagrant violation of the most basic laws of war.

The statement noted that the number of trucks entering from the Rafah crossing into the Gaza Strip is still far behind what is required to avoid a humanitarian crisis, noting at the same time that great difficulties face the operations of distributing relief materials and food even after entering the Strip due to the lack of fuel, and as a result of the continued Israeli bombing, which leaves no safe place for the population in Gaza.