Guinea Army Vows 'Unwavering Commitment' To Authorities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Conakry: The military in Guinea vowed on Saturday its "unwavering commitment" to the authorities after a heavily armed commando sprang former dictator Moussa Dadis Camara from prison.

The army's chief of the general staff, General Ibrahima Sory Bangoura, described the operation as an attempt to "sabotage" the reforms carried out under the leadership of Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, who took power by force in September 2021.

In the statement read on state TV, the army reaffirmed its "unwavering commitment to these reforms".

At least two other former officials currently on trial alongside Dadis Camara over a 2009 massacre during his presidency were also taken from the central prison, they said.

At least two other former officials currently on trial alongside Dadis Camara over a 2009 massacre during his presidency were also taken from the central prison, they said.

Justice Minister Aphonese Charles Wright said that at around 0500 GMT "heavily armed men" burst into the prison and "managed to leave with four (prisoners)... notably Captain Moussa Dadis Camara".

He said that the borders had been closed.

It was unclear whether Dadis Camara had escaped of his own free will.

A judicial source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the masked and heavily armed soldiers who arrived at the prison declared they "had come to free Captain Dadis Camara".

Inside, the group headed towards the former leader's cell, appearing to already know its location, the source said.

Dadis Camara's lawyer Jocamey Haba told AFP he believed his client had been "kidnapped" and his life was "in danger".

"He has confidence in the justice of his country, which is why he would never try to escape," he added, referring to the trial against Camara currently under way.

The justice minister also said that Colonel Moussa Tiegboro Camara -- another of the men taken from prison -- had since been "recaptured".

Tiegboro Camara's lawyer said he had escaped from what he described as his "captors".