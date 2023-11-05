Thousands March In Berlin In Solidarity With Palestinians

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Berlin: Thousands took to the streets of Berlin on Saturday in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza amid ongoing bombardments by Israel of the beseiged enclave.

"We estimate the number of demonstrators at around 3,500, but more are arriving," a police spokeswoman told AFP.

The atmosphere was calm at the start of the rally, and many protesters came with their families and children.

"Save Gaza", "Stop genocide" and "Ceasefire" were emblazoned on marchers' placards, according to AFP journalists.

The participants, many of whom wore the keffiyeh, the scarf worn by Palestinian activists, gathered on the famous Alexanderplatz in central Berlin, shouting "Free Palestine". Many held Palestinian flags.

The demonstration was called by several associations supporting the Palestinians.

The organisers had said they expected around 2,000 participants, but the police had estimated there could be at least 10,000 and deployed some 1,400 officers to oversee the march, which is due to end at around 1800 GMT.