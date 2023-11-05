King Of Jordan Meets Arab Foreign Ministers Participating In Coordination Meeting On Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: HM King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan met on Saturday with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia HH Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al-Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Sameh Shoukry, and Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization HE Hussein Al Sheikh, who participated in the coordination meeting on Gaza held today in the context of their efforts to stop the Israeli war on Gaza and the resulting humanitarian catastrophe.

HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Ayman Safadi attended the meeting.