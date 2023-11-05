Qatar Strongly Condemns Israeli Bombing Al Farkhoora School And Several Hospitals In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli occupation's bombing of the Al Fakhoora School, housing thousands of displaced people in the Jabalia refugee camp, and a number of hospitals in Gaza, considering it a brutal massacre and heinous crime against defenseless civilians, and a blatant violation of international law and international humanitarian law.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated that the expansion of Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip to include civilian targets, such as schools, hospitals, and population centers, is considered a dangerous escalation in the course of the confrontations, portending dire consequences for the security and stability of the region.

The Ministry also warned that the international community's complicity, by silence and selectivity, in the occupation's war crimes and crimes against humanity against the Palestinian people will only increase tension, expand the cycle of violence, and lead to further escalation and instability.

In this regard, it called on the international community to assume its responsibility and deter Israel from committing more crimes against civilians.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also renewed the State of Qatar's firm stance on the justice of the Palestinian cause, the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, and the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.