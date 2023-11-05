Prime Minister Meets US Secretary Of State

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met here on Saturday with US Secretary of State HE Antony Blinken, on the margin of the joint meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the State of Qatar, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, with US Secretary of State.

During the meeting, developments in the Gaza Strip were discussed.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs underlined the need for concerted regional and international diplomatic efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire, and to permanently open the Rafah crossing to ensure the flow of relief convoys and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian brothers besieged in the Gaza Strip.

His Excellency also affirmed the continued efforts of the State of Qatar to mediate the release of the prisoners, pointing that the continued bombing doubles the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip and complicates securing their release.