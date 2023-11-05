Prime Minister Participates In Arab Coordination Meeting On Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani participated in the coordination meeting of the foreign ministers of the State of Qatar, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the Secretary of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, held in the Jordanian Capital, Amman, today, in the context of their efforts to stop the Israeli war on Gaza and the resulting humanitarian catastrophe.

During the meeting, they discussed the developments in the dangerous situation in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, and the importance of pushing the international community to shoulder its responsibilities towards stopping the military operations, leading to an end to the bloodshed suffered by defenseless civilians, and finding a just and comprehensive solution that meets the aspirations of the Palestinian people.

His Excellency stressed in the meeting the importance of coordinating positions among the sisterly countries for an immediate ceasefire and delivering aid to the brotherly Palestinian people besieged in the Gaza Strip in order to alleviate their suffering.