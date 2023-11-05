Heart Hospital Performs Cardiac Catheterization In Record Time: HMC

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporations (HMC) Heart Hospital has achieved remarkable success in treating heart attack patients in record time. The average time from the arrival of a heart attack patient to the emergency department at the Heart Hospital to opening the blocked artery via catheterization is just 46 minutes, surpassing the global standard of 90 minutes for this therapeutic procedure.

Dr. Nidal Asaad, CEO and Medical Director of HMCs Heart Hospital, explained that the prompt medical intervention in managing heart attack cases is crucial in saving patients lives. "The faster we provide treatment after a heart attack, the better the patient's chances of recovery. Conversely, the longer the time between the occurrence of a heart attack and medical intervention, the higher the likelihood of complications, potentially leading to death," said Dr. Nidal.



"A heart attack occurs due to a sudden blockage in the blood flow to the heart, resulting in damage or weakening of the heart muscle, rendering it unable to function properly. Upon receiving the patient in the emergency department at the Heart Hospital, a cardiac catheterization is performed for critical and urgent cases requiring rapid intervention, which are transferred to the hospital through the Ambulance Service. The procedure is performed by our highly trained teams equipped with the necessary expertise and facilities to handle complex cases according to international standards," explained Dr. Asaad.

"The Heart Hospital offers rapid access to care for cardiac catheterization cases and has one of the best recorded times in this field in medical institutions worldwide. The ambulance team sends the ECG data to the Heart Hospital, and once the diagnosis is confirmed, the cardiac catheterization team is activated, and the catheterization room is prepared to receive the patient immediately upon arrival. In some of the most complex cases, the catheterization, intensive care, anesthesia, and cardiac surgery teams are all ready and awaiting the patient before his arrival," added Dr. Asaad.

The multidisciplinary teams dedicated to caring for heart attack patients at HMC provide the safest, most effective, and compassionate healthcare services for these patients. The team comprises paramedics, cardiologists, practicing physicians, emergency medical service professionals, emergency department team members, radiology professionals, cardiac care ward members, nursing staff specializing in cardiac care, and allied health professionals. Treatment plans are tailored to each patient's specific needs. Last year, our teams performed approximately 1,100 emergency cardiac catheterizations for critical and urgent cases requiring rapid intervention. This service continued uninterrupted throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in the past years.

Dr. Omar Al Tamimi, Senior Consultant Cardiologist at HMC's Heart Hospital, emphasized that heart attacks are among the leading causes of death in Qatar and cautioned about their symptoms, stating: "Symptoms of a heart attack typically include a sharp pain and tightness in the chest, pain in the arms and jaw, and sometimes the upper back, accompanied by shortness of breath and dizziness. These symptoms can serve as warning signs, with variations depending on the patient's health, gender, age, and type of heart condition."

Dr. Al Tamimi advised: "If you experience symptoms of a heart attack or are with someone you suspect may be experiencing these symptoms, do not hesitate to call 999 immediately to request an ambulance."

Hamad Medical Corporation has made significant strides in improving the care provided to heart patients in recent years. The Corporation remains committed to further advancements in this field through public education on the significance of maintaining heart health, raising awareness, and preventing heart attacks by promoting a healthy lifestyle. The aim is to help individuals identify conditions that make them more vulnerable to heart diseases.

Dr. Al Tamimi highlighted chronic conditions and habits that increase the risk of heart attacks, including high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol levels, obesity, a sedentary lifestyle, and smoking. "It is crucial for individuals to ascertain whether their condition falls within the high-risk category for heart problems through regular cardiac examinations. Diabetes, smoking, high blood pressure, obesity, and inactivity are all factors contributing to heart disease. Adult diabetic patients face a two to four times greater risk of heart problems compared to non-diabetic patients," said Dr. Al Tamimi.

Dr. Al Tamimi mentioned that making certain lifestyle changes, such as adopting a balanced diet, exercising regularly, and refraining from smoking can help reduce the risk of developing heart and artery diseases.

Heart diseases are the leading cause of death globally over the past twenty years, especially as the percentage of deaths from heart and vascular diseases is about 33 percent, which accounts for nearly 19 million deaths annually, according to the World Heart Federation.