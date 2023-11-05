Pakistani Troops Kill 9, Foil Attack On An Airbase In Eastern Punjab Province

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

Islamabad: Pakistan's military said they foiled an attack by militants on a training air base in eastern Punjab province early Saturday, killing all nine assailants.

The troops' "swift and effective response” thwarted the attack at Mianwali Training Air Base, keeping its personnel and assets safe, a military statement said, though three grounded aircraft were damaged and a fuel tanker destroyed in the fighting.

The troops killed three attackers while they were entering the base, and another three were cornered and shot dead in an exchange of fire. The military said that the remaining three attackers who were hiding were killed during an operation to clear the area of militants.

The attack comes a day after an ambush on a military convoy killed 14 soldiers in southwest Baluchistan province. Also on Friday, a bomb and gun attack on a vehicle carrying police left five dead and more than 20 wounded.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack on the air base.