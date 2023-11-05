Amir Sends Condolences To Amir Of Kuwait

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to Amir of the State of Kuwait HH Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the death of Muneera Samie Abdullah Al Mailem, wife of Sheikh Mubarak Hamad Fahad Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah.

