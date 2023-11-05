               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Israel Strikes Target Areas Across Gaza Overnight


11/5/2023 1:43:58 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

Israel's air attacks continued through the night in Gaza, with strikes being reported across the besieged enclave, and no respite for civilians.

According to the Palestinian state news agency WAFA, air raids have taken place in western Gaza's al-Nasser, Jabalia, Beit Hanoun, Atatra, al-Sudaniya and Beit Lahiya in the north, and Gaza City's al-Tuffah neighbourhood.

The vicinity of the Indonesian Hospital was also hit once again, as well as residential homes in the Nuseirat and Bureij camps.

Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip was also attacked.

WAFA reported that numerous people had been killed, including children, without giving numbers.

