Entrance Of Al-Nasr Children's Hospital In Gaza City Hit In Attack

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera
The Israeli army has targeted the entrance of al-Nasr Children's Hospital in western Gaza City, according to initial reports.
Several Palestinian local media outlets reported civilian casualties.
The Israeli army has recently targeted hospital areas in different parts of Gaza, including near al-Shifa Hospital, al-Quds Hospital and Indonesian Hospital on Friday.
