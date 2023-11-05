               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Israeli Forces Target Mosque, Fishing Boats


11/5/2023 1:43:57 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

Doha, Qatar: An Israeli attack destroyed a water tank in eastern Rafah. Gaza-based Al Aqsa TV reported that the public water tank was used to supply several neighbourhoods.

Witnesses, meanwhile, reported that fishing boats burned on shore of Rafah after being targeted by the Israeli army.

Separately, Al Aqsa TV said on Telegram that the Israeli army also bombed a mosque at the centre of the densely populated Sabra neighbourhood in western Gaza.

Another Israeli attack disabled the primary electricity generator at the al-Wafa Hospital in the Gaza City, putting it out of service, an Al Aqsa TV correspondent reported.

