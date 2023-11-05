Israeli Forces Target Mosque, Fishing Boats

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera
Doha, Qatar: An Israeli attack destroyed a water tank in eastern Rafah. Gaza-based Al Aqsa TV reported that the public water tank was used to supply several neighbourhoods.
Witnesses, meanwhile, reported that fishing boats burned on shore of Rafah after being targeted by the Israeli army.
Read Also
Entrance of al-Nasr Children's Hospital in Gaza City hit in attack Israel strikes target areas across Gaza overnight
Separately, Al Aqsa TV said on Telegram that the Israeli army also bombed a mosque at the centre of the densely populated Sabra neighbourhood in western Gaza.
Another Israeli attack disabled the primary electricity generator at the al-Wafa Hospital in the Gaza City, putting it out of service, an Al Aqsa TV correspondent reported.
MENAFN05112023000063011010ID1107373458
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.