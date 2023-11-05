'Higher Employee Satisfaction Levels Drive Economic Growth'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Increased employee satisfaction levels lead to consumer spending and stimulate different industries of the Qatari economy, including retail, hospitality, and tourism, remarked an official.

“Through the creation of a harmonious and employee-friendly work environment, these organisations significantly contribute to societal well-being by boosting individual confidence, happiness, and overall societal stability,” said Managing Director for Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain at Great Place to Work, Jules Youssef.

During a recent research conducted by Great Place to Work about the firms based in Qatar, the findings showed that a staggering 99 percent of workers expressed their delight and positive views on their contribution towards the community and the country's economy.

The official remarked“This shed light on how Qatari companies not only prioritise their own success but also actively partake in social responsibility initiatives. Such a commitment to community engagement has a significant impact on the Qatari economy, as it fosters a positive image for these companies, attracts potential investors, and ultimately strengthens the overall business environment in Qatar.”

Youssef noted that the commitment outlined by these companies

towards the country displays its sense of corporate social responsibility, further strengthening its reputation and ensuring long-term sustainability for both the employees and the Qatari economy as a whole.

However, the impact of these certified companies extends beyond their immediate boundaries.

The organisations and sectors certified by Great Place to Work Middle add noteworthy value to the concept of a great workplace by prioritising worker satisfaction, promoting innovation, developing employee engagement, attracting and retaining top talent, establishing social responsibility, and facilitating industry-wide benchmarking.

He said:“These organisations set a positive example for others, inspiring a shift in how workplaces are perceived and valued. Ultimately, they contribute not only to the success of their own company but, also to the growth and development of their entire industry.”

Apart from attracting the top talents, enhancing employee satisfaction, and improving productivity in Qatar, the certification process by the entity facilitates a culture of continuous learning and improvement.

Accordingly, Qatar-based firms that consider creating positive work environments maintain a unique opportunity to not only enhance themselves but also contribute to a vibrant and thriving professional landscape across industries, Youssef underscored.

Recently Great Place to Work ranked numerous Qatar-based companies such as McDonald's by Al Mana Restaurants and Food Co W.L.L, Shift WLL, UM Qatar, and Lesha Bank in promoting gender parity.

“The role of women in the GCC countries, including Qatar, cannot be understated,” the official said adding that over the past few decades, women have played a key role in shaping the region's economic, social, and political landscape and have industriously partaken in the workforce, breaking barriers and proving their capabilities in numerous professions.

The official highlighted that“In Qatar, women have made significant strides, with numerous organisations recognising their value and providing ample opportunities for women to lead. The employees of Qatari companies that made it to the Best Workplaces for Women list expressed their satisfaction with their work environment, with 98 percent stating that they work at a great place to work.”

“The emergence of women in leadership positions within Qatari organisations serves as a catalyst for success. By providing women opportunities to lead, companies can tap into a diverse set of skills, experiences, and perspectives. This diversity ultimately leads to enhanced decision-making, increased innovation, and improved overall performance,” he added.