Longines Hathab: Ghanim Shines As NK Cafe Seal Team Honours

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ghanim Nasser Al Qadi completed a perfect routine astride Viahipi D'auzay to clinch the Medium Tour class at the third round of the Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour yesterday.

At the Qatar Equestrian Federation's indoor arena, Al Qadi and his 14-year-old gelding were clear winners with a fastest round in 51.55 secs. Faleh Suwead Al Ajami on Steyburn was second in 54.05 secs, while Saeed Nasser Al Qadi was distant third with Carrera Denfer in 58.72.

The winners of the Medium Tour event pose for a photograph with officials.

The Medium Tour team class was won by NK Cafe, which had Ghanim and Saeed in its line-up. Team Al Salam Store was second followed by Al Kass.

Earlier, the Small Tour class won by Fares Saad Al Qahtani with Hideine. Mohamed Nasser Al Qadi (Galwaybay Merbreaker) and Saeed Hamad Jumaa (Jumbo) finished second and third respectively.

In the ‏ Future Rider Level 1, Mohamed Abdulla Al Marri finished on top, followed by Khalifa Mohamed Al Binali and Fatima Bader Al Darwish. The Future Rider Level 2 was won by Khalid Al Suwaidi, ahead of Abdulla Ali Al Dabbagh and Barzan Azzam Saleh.