Qatar A And B Teams Reach GCC 3X3 Basketball Semis

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's A and B teams yesterday qualified for the semi-finals of the GCC 3X3 Basketball Championship with convincing wins at Al Gharafa Sports Hall.

Team A qualified for the last-four stage after defeating the Oman Team A 21-10 in the opening match of Group 1, and Kuwait Team B 21-19 in their second match, while the Al Annabi Team B defeated Oman's Team B 21-19 before overcoming Kuwait's Team A 21-12.

Qatar Team A will take on Kuwait Team A for a spot in the final today, while Team B will be up against Kuwait Team B. The two losing teams in the semi-final will play a ranking match for third and fourth place later in the day.

The Championship sees the participation of a total of six teams, including two from Oman, apart from Qatar and Kuwait