Qatar A And B Teams Reach GCC 3X3 Basketball Semis

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Qatar's A and B teams yesterday qualified for the semi-finals of the GCC 3X3 Basketball Championship with convincing wins at Al Gharafa Sports Hall.
Team A qualified for the last-four stage after defeating the Oman Team A 21-10 in the opening match of Group 1, and Kuwait Team B 21-19 in their second match, while the Al Annabi Team B defeated Oman's Team B 21-19 before overcoming Kuwait's Team A 21-12.
Qatar Team A will take on Kuwait Team A for a spot in the final today, while Team B will be up against Kuwait Team B. The two losing teams in the semi-final will play a ranking match for third and fourth place later in the day.
The Championship sees the participation of a total of six teams, including two from Oman, apart from Qatar and Kuwait
MENAFN05112023000063011010ID1107373455
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.