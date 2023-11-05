Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy: Kazakhstan Beat Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
The Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy tournament for men and women kicked off yesterday in Onazia as thrilling action unfolded. Despite a valiant effort in their opening Group D match, Qatar men fell to Kazakhstan with a score of 5-33.
The hosts had earlier defeated Jordan 24-10 in a pre-group stage match yesterday. At the end of the opening day, Qatar occupied the third spot in their group which is led by Thailand who blanked Pakistan 32-0.
Qatar will take on Pakistan and Thailand in their remaining Group D matches today. Meanwhile, in the Women's side, Qatar women failed to score a single point as they lost to UAE 0-34, Iran 0-22 and Uzbekistan 0-36 in the group stage yesterday. The tournament, hosted by the Qatar Rugby and Hockey Committee, concludes today.
