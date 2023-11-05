Al Gharafa Prevail In Nine-Goal Thriller Al Wakrah, Al Shamal Win

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Gharafa secured a 5-4 victory over Al Arabi in a nail-biting Week 8 clash of the Expo Stars League, at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, yesterday.

Despite a hat-trick scored by Syrian international Omar Al Somah during the exciting encounter, it was Al Gharafa's goalkeeper Khalifa Ababacar who emerged as the hero for the Cheetahs after the 34-year-old made a game-changing penalty save in the 90+4th minute to secure his team's sixth win of the season.

Al Gharafa's goals were scored by Yacine Brahimi (fourth-minute penalty), Ferjani Sassi (15), Ahmed Al Janehi (28), Yohan Boli (53), and Farid Boulaya (89).



Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy: Kazakhstan beat Qatar

Qatar A and B teams reach GCC 3X3 Basketball semis Longines Hathab: Ghanim shines as NK Cafe seal team honours

Read Also

Al Somah's goals came in the 10th, 34th, and 83rd minutes), while Tunisian star Yousef Msakni (44th-minute penalty) added another one for Al Arabi.

The victory propelled Al Gharafa to 19 points from eight games, equaling Al Sadd's points but falling behind on goal difference. Meanwhile, Al Arabi remained at six points from seven matches.

The game got off to an electrifying start in front of a substantial crowd at Al Sadd Club, when Al Gharafa capitalised on an early clearance error by Al Arabi's goalkeeper Jassim Al Hail, leading to a penalty for Brahimi who opened the scoring.

Al Somah quickly responded, levelling the score with a stunning kick. Al Gharafa surged ahead again when Ferjani delivered a powerful strike from outside the box before Al Janehi extended the lead after beating the Al Arabi keeper once again.

Al Arabi fought back, with Msakni setting up Al Somah for a headed goal. Al Arabi equalised with a penalty by Msakni as the scores read 3-3 at the halfway mark.

In the second half, Boli's goal restored Al Gharafa's lead (4-3).

Al Somah levelled the score once again with a brilliant free-kick.

Finally, a spectacular long-range free-kick by Boulaya secured the win for Al Gharafa.

In added time, VAR confirmed a handball, resulting in a penalty for Al Arabi, but Ababacar's save denied them.

Msakni hit the post in the final moments, but could not help Al Arabi catch up as Al Gharafa secured full points for the sixth time this season.

Earlier, Al Wakrah continued their winning run by defeating Qatar SC 1-0 at Al Janoub Stadium.

Egyptian midfielder Hamdi Fathi struck the winner for Al Wakrah in the 37th minute.

Al Wakrah moved on to 17 points, while Qatar SC stood on eight points.

In another early kick-off yesterday, Al Shamal defeated Al Ahli 2-1 at Al Thumama Stadium.

Ricardo Gomes scored the winner in the 59th minute for Al Shamal after Mahdi Salem had opened the scoring in the 37th minute. Al Ahli's goal came off the boot of Naim Sliti in 45+3 minutes.

With their first victory, Al Shamal increased their points tally to six, the same as Al Ahli.