QNA Concludes Training Course On Editing, Media Monitoring

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar News Agency concluded a training course under the title“Editing and Media Monitoring” at its headquarters on Thursday.

The five-day course sought to develop and improve the skills of relevant employees in various government institutions, and provide them with the necessary tools and knowledge in editing and media monitoring, in addition to training participants on monitoring and analyzing news reports published and circulated in all forms of media.

Topics of the training course addressed many important aspects in the field of editing and media monitoring. The course provided a practical training on writing specialised reports and analysing press trends. It presented a valuable opportunity for employees of the participating institutions to expand their knowledge and improve their skills in the field of editing and media monitoring.