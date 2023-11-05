Israel Warplanes Hit Surroundings Of Al-Quds Hospital In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Israeli warplanes targeted at dawn Thursday the surroundings of Al-Quds Hospital, which is affiliated with the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood in southern Gaza.

The Israeli occupation forces had threatened more than one time to bomb the hospital, where approximately 14,000 displaced Palestinians are sheltering, in addition to hundreds of patients and injured who are now at risk of being targeted, Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported.



Palestinian PM calls on Britain to pressure Israel stop its aggression against Palestine

Jordan recalls its ambassador to Israel UN official resigns, cites 'genocide' in Gaza as reason

Read Also

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society had previously affirmed that they would not evacuate the hospital and called on the international community to urgently intervene to prevent a massacre.

The Israeli occupation warplanes began the airstrikes in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood in the southwest of Gaza City in the past few hours, in a violent manner, simultaneously with the Israeli artillery firing dozens of shells, resulting in the killing and injury of dozens.

The unprecedented and comprehensive Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank has continued since Oct. 7, resulting in thousands of martyrs and injured, with over 73% of them being children, women, and elderly. It has also been reported that approximately 1,950 citizens, including at least 1,050 children, may be trapped or martyred under the rubble.