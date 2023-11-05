               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Israeli Occupation Forces Bomb UNRWA School In Gaza


11/5/2023 1:42:54 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

The Israeli occupation forces fired phosphorus bombs at an UNRWA school that was housing displaced individuals.

Al Jazeera stated this in an alert adding that phosphorus bombs were fired at the school in Al-Shati Camp in Gaza.

Videos shared on the social media showed panicked individuals warning of the bomb, while some distributing masks to cover their face.

The attacks comes after five Palestinians were killed in an earlier raid targeting areas around that school.

MENAFN05112023000063011010ID1107373439

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search