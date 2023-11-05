Israeli Occupation Forces Bomb UNRWA School In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

The Israeli occupation forces fired phosphorus bombs at an UNRWA school that was housing displaced individuals.

Al Jazeera stated this in an alert adding that phosphorus bombs were fired at the school in Al-Shati Camp in Gaza.

Videos shared on the social media showed panicked individuals warning of the bomb, while some distributing masks to cover their face.

The attacks comes after five Palestinians were killed in an earlier raid targeting areas around that school.

