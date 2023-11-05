Aamal's CEO Delivers Keynote Speech At CMU-Q Dean's Lecture Series

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Aamal Company Q.P.S.C. (Aamal), one of the region's leading diversified companies, is pleased to have participated in the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar Dean's Lecture Series where CEO, Rashid bin Ali Al Mansouri, was the keynote speaker at the most recent event. Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q) is a Qatar Foundation partner university.

Aamal's involvement highlights the Company's dedication to learning and collaboration. Contributing to initiatives such as this that promote sustainable business practices means that Aamal can lead by example to support the advancement of a more sustainable and socially conscious business landscape in the region.

Al Mansoori's leadership and expertise play a pivotal role in Aamal's thinking. His visionary approach and commitment to ESG principles serve as a beacon for others in the industry and are instrumental in positioning Aamal as a leader in responsible business practices in the region. This commitment to ESG is not just a corporate responsibility;

it is a testament to Aamal's dedication to creating a positive impact on society and the environment, now and for future generations.

During the lecture, which was attended by CMU-Q leadership, as well as faculty, students, and staff, Al Mansoori shared his insights on Aamal's ESG business strategy, including its four key pillars: business ethics & transparency; serving the communities; empowering the workforce; and protecting the environment.

He commented,“At Aamal, we are committed to promoting sustainability and ethical business practices. Our journey toward a better, more sustainable future starts with understanding the significance of ESG principles. Through this lecture, we reinforce our belief that integrating ESG into our business strategy is not just a responsibility, but also a remarkable opportunity to create positive change for

our company and our community”.

Dr. Michael Trick, dean of CMU-Q, was pleased to welcome Al Mansoori back to the Dean's Lecture Series:“At CMU-Q, we prepare our students to be leaders in business, technology, and science. We deeply appreciate Al Mansoori's perspective into incorporating environment, sustainability, and governance into corporate strategy, and our students in particular will benefit from his insights.”