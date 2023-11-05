Qatar's Ports See 39% Surge In Transshipment Volume In October

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The ports of Qatar witnessed a growth of 39 percent in container transshipment volume in the month of October this year which shows the country is fast becoming a regional trade hub.

Qatar's ports handled 119,448 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in October 2023, with a 39 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in transshipment volumes. Livestock, building materials, and RORO volumes rose month-on-month (MoM) by 47 percent, 21 percent, and 8 percent respectively at Hamad Port, Doha Port and Ruwais Port, Mwani Qatar said on its X platform, yesterday.

The ports received 77,868 tonnes of general and bulk cargo shipments, 6,494 units of vehicles, 41,959 heads of livestock and 54,679 tonnes of building materials last month. While the number of ships calling on Qatar's three ports stood at 263 in October 2023.

The container terminals have been designed to address the increasing trade volume, enhancing ease of doing business as well as supporting the achievement of economic diversification, which is one of the most important goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Separately, QTerminals released figures regarding Hamad Port's performance of last month which indicate that it handled 117,708 TEUs containers; 57,297 freight tonnes of break bulk cargo; 16,289 freight tonnes of bulk cargo; 6,483 RORO units in October 2023. The Hamad Port received as many as 144 vessels last month.

It recently said on its X platform that QTerminals, business unit, QTerminals Antalya, operates one of the largest ports on the coastline about 700 nautical miles between Izmir and Mersin. QTerminals Antalya is a multi-purpose port providing cruise, container, general cargo, bulk cargo, project cargo, drilling shore base and military ship services.

The port is strategically located with strong competitive positioning and diversified operations from a broad portfolio of exports and imports, including marble, cement, fertilizer, paper, PVC, barite, furniture, forest products and seafood. Hamad Port had also achieved recently a milestone by hitting handling of six million containers mark.

Hamad Port, which offers opportunities to create cargo movement towards the upper Gulf, supporting countries such as Kuwait and Iraq and south towards Oman – plays a vital role in diversifying Qatar's economy and making it more competitive in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 goals. It is gateway to marine tourism and plays a major role in promoting marine tourism.