QIB, Marriott Bonvoy Introduce First Hospitality Co-Brand Credit Cards In Qatar

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) and Marriott Bonvoy, the award-winning global travel programme by Marriott International, announced the launch of Qatar's first hospitality co-brand Credit Cards in collaboration with Visa.

Available in three distinct levels, the Marriott Bonvoy QIB Credit Cards give cardholders access to exclusive benefits, offers and experiences across Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of over 30 extraordinary brands and over 8,000 hotels and resorts in some of the most memorable destinations in the world all while earning Marriott Bonvoy points on their daily purchases they accumulate points, Cardholders have the option to redeem points for stays, bid points for once-in-a-lifetime experiences with Marriott Bonvoy Moments or transfer points to nearly 40 global airline partner programmes.

Cardholders of the Marriott Bonvoy QIB Infinite Card will receive Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite Status which includes benefits such as 25 percent bonus points on eligible stays at participating hotels, room upgrades and 2pm Late Checkout.

Commenting on the launch of the new Card, D. Anand, QIB's General Manager - Personal Banking Group, said“Through our strategic relationship with Marriott Bonvoy, we have embarked on a journey to provide valuable benefits to our loyal customer base. This collaboration is designed to elevate the experience for our customers who carry the Marriott Bonvoy QIB Credit Cards, granting them the privilege and additional benefits of enhanced stays at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy around the world. Distinguished as Qatar's first hospitality Credit Cards, these cards empower holders to amass points through their everyday transactions. These accumulated points can then be redeemed for stays and experiences across the globe, opening doors to a variety of enriching experiences beyond just accommodations.”

Neal Jones, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International commented,“Marriott Bonvoy sits at the heart of our consumer strategy, and we remain committed to offering our Members more ways to earn and redeem points, along with access to our extraordinary portfolio, and unique and diverse travel experiences across the globe. We know that residents of Qatar are passionate about travel and this collaboration with QIB reflects our localisation strategy which focuses on delivering extra value to our members in the country.”

Shashank Singh, Visa's Vice President and General Manager for Qatar and Kuwait, stated:“We are delighted to partner with QIB and Marriott Bonvoy to introduce Qatar's first-of-its-kind hospitality credit card. Through this partnership, we are able to offer travel benefits that create real value for QIB customers who use this new Visa card for business or leisure travel as well as for their daily local expenses. We are confident that this collaboration will enhance QIB customers' travel and hospitality experience, while offering them access to our more than 100 million merchant partners worldwide and the peace of mind of being protected by Visa's global, secure network.”

Eligible customers can apply for their card instantly via the QIB Mobile App.

Through the QIB Mobile App, customers can view the criteria of the three Marriott Bonvoy QIB Credit Cards along with a summary of features and benefits for each Credit Card. Once approved, cardholders can choose to receive their new Credit Card from the C-Ring Service Center, or have it delivered to their doorstep by Q-Post. The Digital version of the credit card will be instantly available on the QIB Mobile App through which cardholders can immediately use for online transactions and add Cardholders will receive automatic Gold Elite status upon card approval, including 25 percent bonus points on eligible purchases at participating hotels, Enhanced Room Upgrades, 2pm Late Checkout, Complimentary WIFI and more.

It also includes 'Marriott Bonvoy QIB Platinum Card'. Upon activating the Marriott Bonvoy QIB Platinum Card, card members can earn Marriott Bonvoy points on every day spend, including one point for every QR4 spent at participating Marriott Bonvoy properties. Cardholders will receive Automatic Silver Elite status upon card approval, including 10 percen bonus points on eligible purchases at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy, Priority Late Checkout, Complimentary WIFI and more. As part of the limited-time welcome offer until 31 January 2024, customers will get 20,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points (instead of 10,000 points) with a spend of QR18,000 in the first three months of Card membership.