Energy Giant Shell Announces Rise In Profits

London: British energy giant Shell on Thursday said net profit rose 4.5 percent to $7 billion in the third quarter from a year earlier, as it benefits from high oil prices.
"Shell delivered another quarter of strong operational and financial performance, capturing opportunities in volatile commodity markets," chief executive Wael Sawan said in a statement.
"We continue to simplify our portfolio while delivering more value with less emissions," he added in an earnings statement.
Shell also announced a fresh buyback of shares worth $3.5 billion.
Adjusted earnings in the third quarter stood at $6.2 billion, up compared with the second quarter, on "robust operational performance and higher oil prices and refining margins".
