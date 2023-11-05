QFA President Receives Royal Belgian FA President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Football Association (QFA) President Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain on Tuesday welcomed the President of the Royal Belgian Football Association Pascale Van Damme and her accompanying delegation at the QFA Headquarters at Al Bidda Tower.

The meeting, which was also attended by QFA Secretary-General Mansoor Al Ansari, covered various topics of mutual interest. These included the need to develop cooperation frameworks between the two parties further and to put these frameworks into action in the near future in a way that benefits football and helps to advance the sport in both countries.

Meanwhile, the QFA President also held meetings with the Vice President of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Football Association Han Un Gyong and President of the Football Federation of Sri Lanka Jaswar Omar.

During the receptions, topics of common interest and ways to develop them were discussed between the Qatar and the visiting Associations, including ways to enhance the prospects for cooperation.