India Thrash Sri Lanka To Reach World Cup Semi-Finals

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Mumbai: India hammered Sri Lanka by 302 runs in Mumbai on Thursday as the unbeaten tournament hosts reached the World Cup semi-finals with a crushing victory.

Sri Lanka collapsed to 55 all out inside 20 overs, having been set 358 to win.

Mohammed Shami took 5-18 in five overs after Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj struck with the new ball in an innings featuring five ducks and a top score of just 14.



India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's captain Kusal Mendis during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 2, 2023. (Photo by Punit Paranjpe / AFP)

Both Sri Lanka openers fell for golden ducks as they slumped to 14-6.

Bumrah, with 1-8 in five overs, and Siraj (3-16 in seven) did the early damage before Shami took two wickets in two balls as Sri Lanka's rapid collapse continued.

India's winning-margin was their biggest success, by runs, in a World Cup game surpassing their 257-run defeat of non-Test nation Bermuda during the 2007 edition in the Caribbean.



Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka bowls during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 2, 2023. (Photo by Punit Paranjpe / AFP)

Virat Kohli missed out on equalling Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record of 49 one-day international hundreds but still made 88 in a total of 357-8.

Opening batsman Shubman Gill top-scored with 92.

The pair were out in quick succession after they had shared a stand of 189 following the second-ball exit of India captain Rohit Sharma.

But Shreyas Iyer kept the runs coming with a blistering 82 off just 56 balls including six superbly struck sixes.