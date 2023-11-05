Doha Oasis Hosts 'Race For A Cure' To Raise Awareness Of Breast Cancer

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its commitment to fostering social responsibility and contributing to the local community, Doha Oasis partnered with organizations such as the Qatar Sports for All Federation, Qatar Cancer Society, and a consortium of subsidiary companies, including Printemps, Banyan Tree Hotel, Quest, and VOX Cinemas, to organize a significant event focused on raising awareness about breast cancer. This event, named 'Race for a Cure,' took place on Friday, October 27th, hosted and attracted a substantial number of dedicated supporters for this crucial cause.

The "Race for a Cure" event further solidifies its position as a leading Pink October initiative, offering strong support to the Qatar Cancer Society's mission to emphasize the significance of early detection, invest in local breast cancer research, and promote engagement in fitness activities in alignment with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

CEO of“Doha Oasis”, expressed the organization's pride in organizing this pivotal event stating,“We are proud to organize this important event, which comes as part of Doha Oasis' commitment to supporting the local community and raise awareness of breast cancer at the individual and institutional levels. Our aim is to preserve women's health through sport and promote a healthy lifestyle for the participants. We are also pleased to announce that a percentage of this race returns will support the tireless efforts of the Qatar Cancer Society in combating this disease.”

The race unfolded within the enchanting grounds of Doha Oasis Park, with designated starting and finishing points tailored for participants across various categories, including adults and juniors, encompassing both genders. The race distances were set at 5 kilometers for adults aged 18 to 40 years and 2.5 kilometers for junior participants aged 13 to 17.

Doha Oasis renowned for its unique oval garden, a destination that captivates visitors from around the world. This extraordinary garden is renowned for its distinctive oval shape and expansive outdoor space, featuring a lush green oval garden, gravel-lined pedestrian pathways, and a rich variety of herbaceous plants. The area is shaded by an impressive assortment of 136 trees, sourced from different parts of the world, some of which are over 3,000 years old. Carefully curated to create an oasis of tranquility and serenity, this protected environment offers a haven for relaxation, providing guests with a truly special retreat.

The first-place winners in the Race for a Cure adult category, both male and female, were rewarded a generous prize package including a one-night stay for two at the Banyan Tree Hotel, QAR 500 voucher from Printemps Doha, five VOX Cinema tickets, and three entry tickets to Quest Theme Park.

Second-place winners received notable prizes, consisting of QAR 500 voucher from Doha Oasis, QAR 400 voucher from Printemps Doha, four VOX Cinema tickets, and two entry tickets to Quest Theme Park.

Third-place winners received QAR 250 voucher from Doha Oasis, QAR 300 from Printemps Doha, three VOX Cinema tickets and one entry ticket to Quest Theme Park.

In the junior category, the first-place winners were awarded a prize package including QAR 500 voucher from Doha Oasis, another QAR 500 voucher from Printemps Doha, five Vox Cinema tickets and three entrance tickets to Quest Games Park.

Second-place winners in the junior category received prizes consisting of QAR 300 voucher from Doha Oasis, QAR 400 from Printemps Doha, four VOX Cinema tickets and two entrance tickets to Quest Theme Park.

Third-place winners in the junior category also received prizes, which included a QAR 150 from Doha Oasis, QAR 300 from Printemps Doha, three VOX Cinema tickets and one entry ticket to Quest Theme Park.

In conjunction with the 'Race for a Cure' event, Doha Oasis organized a wide array of activities to demonstrate their unwavering support for this noble cause. These activities garnered enthusiastic participation from event attendees and provided entertainment for the participants. The activities included balloon art, face painting, sand drawing and a variety of food stalls. Doha Oasis also distributed souvenir T-shirts and participation certificates to those in attendance.

The“Race for a Cure” event achieved remarkable success, thanks to the collaborative efforts of Doha Oasis, the Qatar Cancer Society and the Qatar Sports for All Federation. Together, they effectively raised awareness about breast cancer, motivated attendees to take proactive steps such as early detection, offered support to patients and contributed to ongoing research in the field.