South Kanara Muslim Welfare Association To Hold Kabaddi Tournament

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: To popularise the sport of Kabaddi and as part of the South Kanara Muslim Welfare Association's social service activities a men's mat Kabaddi tournament is being organised at the Aspire Dome Indoor Stadium on Friday, November 24 from 7 am to 7 pm.

The tournament is likely to see the participation of 10 teams and will be attended by distinguished guests and heads of various organizations.“All fans of Kabadi are welcome to watch the competition on Friday,” the organisers said.

The South Kanara Muslim Welfare Association, established in 1992, is affiliated to the Indian Cultural Centre under the aegis of the Embassy of India, Qatar, comprises expats hailing from the southern part of Karnataka state in India, and organises various social and cultural programmes for the Indian expatriates in Qatar.

President Abdul Razak presented the programme details at a press conference held recently. Vice President Kasim Udupi, General Secretary Imran Bantwal, heads of the Advisory Committee, Abdullah Monu Moideen, Suhaib Ahmed Pandeshwar, and members from the Sports Department Mansoor, Rashid Kakkinje, Sameer Mahin were present at the conference.