QGOSM Attends General Assembly Of Standards And Metrology Institute For Islamic Countries

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Makah Al Mukaramah: The State of Qatar participated yesterday in the 28th General Assembly of the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC), held in Makah Al Mukaramah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Chairperson of Qatar General Organization for Standardisation and Metrology (QGOSM) H E Eng. Mohammed bin Saud Al Musallam represented the State of Qatar to the meeting.

Representatives of national standardisation bodies in Islamic countries that are members of the SMIIC participated in the General Assembly, in addition to representatives of a number of regional and international organisations working in the field of standards, quality, and accreditation. The agenda included a number of topics that included reviewing and discussing reports on the achievements of the SMIIC General Secretariat and reports on the activities of the specialised councils, which includes the Standardisation Management Council, the Metrology Council (the science of measurement), and the Accreditation Council.

Topics on the agenda also included discussing the work mechanisms of the Islamic Forum for Halal Accreditation Bodies (IFHAB) as one of the organisations affiliated with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to assist halal accreditation bodies in facilitating trade exchange and facilitating mutual recognition processes between the member states of the organisation, in addition to increasing the reliability and credibility of national halal certificates and marks.