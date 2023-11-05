National Command Center Issues Rain Warning To The Public

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: As heavy rains lashed across the country, most residents, citizens, and even visitors received a public safety alert on their mobile phones from the Ministry of Interior's National Command Center.
The Arabic and English alert popped up on mobile phones with a loud alert, stating, "Due to the weather conditions, drivers needs to be caution and leave sufficient distance to avoid accidents and stagnant water places. Stay Safe!"
The department, established in 2006 during the Asian Games in Doha, operates as a coordinated response system to both local and national emergencies.
