Ashghal Issues Safety Guidelines During Heavy Rainfall

Doha, Qatar: Due to the heavy rains battering the country, Qatar's Public Works Authority 'Ashghal' released an instructional video outlining vital safety measures for the public to follow during this inclement weather.

The video emphasizes the importance of avoiding passages that are not designated for vehicles and exercising utmost caution when driving through tunnels and bridges.

Motorists are advised to adhere to traffic diversions, reduce their speed, and refrain from opening the covers of sewage manholes.

The public is also cautioned against touching light poles and external electrical switchboards to prevent any electrical hazards.

Ashghal has shared contact number for the Joint Committee for Rain Emergencies, through 184 or 18.

The authority has reassured the public that they are working closely with teams from municipalities and other government bodies to expedite water clearance in various areas across Qatar.