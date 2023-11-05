Over 2,780 Lyrica Pills Seized By Qatar Customs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Customs officials at Hamad International Airport (HIA) foiled an attempt to smuggle Lyrica pills into Qatar.

The officials, following their suspicion, inspected a bag belonging to an incoming traveler.

Upon manually searching and inspecting the luggage, a total of 2,785 hidden narcotic Lyrica pills were seized.

On October 23, over 177 Gabapentin pills secretly hidden inside containers were seized by HIA cargo officials.

The Customs Department has been warning against bringing illegal goods into the country. They are equipped with all means of support including the latest devices and continuous training to read the body language of passengers and to be aware of the latest methods followed by smugglers.