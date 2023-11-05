Sam Bankman-Fried Convicted Of Fraud In Stunning FTX Crash

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Bloomberg

Sam Bankman-Fried was convicted of a massive fraud that led to the collapse of his FTX exchange, following a month-long trial that pitted the testimony of the former crypto king against that of some of his closest friends.

Bankman-Fried was found guilty of seven counts of fraud and conspiracy after jurors in Manhattan deliberated for less than five hours Thursday. He faces as much as 20 years in prison on each of the most serious charges. Judge Lewis Kaplan set a sentencing date in March.

The verdict is a win for Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams in the highest-profile criminal prosecution in the crypto world.

It also caps a spectacular fall for Bankman-Fried from early 2022 when FTX was valued at $32 billion and celebrities including Tom Brady, Larry David and Steph Curry were paid to urge people to trade digital currency on the platform.

Bankman-Fried "perpetrated one of the biggest financial frauds in American history,” Williams said after the verdict. "A multibillion dollar scheme designed to make him the King of Crypto.”

Crypto markets dipped after the verdict but the losses were mostly contained. Some industry proponents said the conviction underscored the end of an era of risky and wrongful practices, pointing to a more regulated future with wider adoption of digital assets.

Others argued the verdict confirmed crypto as a sector riven with weaknesses that attract criminals, hackers and rogue states.

Prosecutors said Bankman-Fried directed the transfer of FTX customer money into Alameda Research, an affiliated hedge fund, for risky investments,

political donations and expensive real estate before both companies collapsed into bankruptcy last year.

Bankman-Fried was standing, holding his hands in front of him and looking at the jury box, as he listened to the verdict.

His father, Joseph Bankman, doubled over and put his head down as the guilty verdicts were read out. Two marshals escorted Bankman-Fried, showing no emotion, out of the courtroom as he glanced back briefly at his distraught parents and nodded.

Prosecutors characterized Bankman-Fried as the mastermind of a massive fraud at Bahamas-based FTX, of creating a "pyramid of deceit” built on lies and false promises. Bankman-Fried's lawyers positioned him as a hard-working math nerd who tried in good faith to reverse the fast-deteriorating situation in the company last year.

He's now facing a lengthy prison term.

Ari Redbord, a former federal prosecutor and US Treasury Department official who now works as global head of policy for blockchain analytics firm TRM Labs, said people will look back and remember the Bankman-Fried trial for a number of reasons, including the size and scale of the fraud and the "colossal fall from grace” of one of the crypto industry's most-revered figures.

It's hard to say how much time he'll actually get, Redbord said. But the facts don't work in his favor.

"He's staring down the barrel of life in prison. It will not be that,” he said. "But the reality is: he has lost a lot of his arguments for a reduced sentence by taking the case to trial, by not accepting responsibility, and by essentially arguing at every turn that he at least did not commit fraud.”

Bankman-Fried's attorney, Mark Cohen, said he will consider an appeal.

"We are very disappointed with the result,” Cohen said in a statement. "Mr. Bankman-Fried maintains his innocence and will continue to vigorously fight the charges against him.”

The trial featured evidence from Bankman-Fried's former friends and colleagues, including Alameda Chief Executive Officer Caroline Ellison, FTX co-founder Gary Wang and engineering chief Nishad Singh. All three members of Bankman-Fried's inner circle pleaded guilty to felony charges and took the stand to implicate him in hopes of avoiding prison.

Ellison, who had an on-and-off romantic relationship with Bankman-Fried, gave the most emotional testimony of the trial, tearing up as she described the days leading to FTX's Nov. 11, 2022, bankruptcy filing.

"That was overall the worst week of my life,” she told jurors.

Singh, a close friend of Bankman-Fried's younger brother, testified that he became suicidal around the same time.

A few days later, Bankman-Fried took the stand, a risky step in many white-collar cases. He struggled under cross-examination to justify his testimony in comparison to the many interviews he gave after FTX collapsed.