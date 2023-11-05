Amir Sends Written Message To Dutch PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

The Hague: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a written message to the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands HE Mark Rutte.

The message was handed by the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of the Netherlands HE Dr. Mutlaq bin Majid Al Qahtani during a meeting with the Dutch Prime Minister.