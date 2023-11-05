Amir Sends Written Message To Dutch PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
The Hague: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a written message to the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands HE Mark Rutte.
The message was handed by the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of the Netherlands HE Dr. Mutlaq bin Majid Al Qahtani during a meeting with the Dutch Prime Minister.
MENAFN05112023000063011010ID1107373409
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.