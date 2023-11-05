Katara Organizes 'German Language' Event

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) and the Katara Public Diplomacy Center, in cooperation with the European Union Delegation to the State of Qatar and the German Embassy in Qatar, organized the 'German Language' event, as part of the European Language activities, at Katara Building 15.

The event featured a group of educational activities and visual performances, in which a number of academics and teachers participated focusing on the German language and ways and means of learning it, including music which plays an important role in learning about German culture and mastering its language.

It also highlighted the characteristics of the German language and its distinctive features in keeping pace with modern developments and close interconnection with Arab culture.

Last May, Katara launched the European Language Day activities, in cooperation with the European Union Delegation in Doha and the embassies of five European countries in Qatar.