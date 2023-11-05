Israeli Bombing Kills Over 9,000 In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Agencies

Gaza Strip: The Gaza conflict raged for a 27th day yesterday.

Since October 7, Israel has relentlessly bombarded the Palestinian territory and sent in ground troops, with the health ministry in Gaza saying 9,061 people have been killed, including 3,760 children.

Hamas's military wing yesterday said that Gaza would be a“curse” for Israel, warning that its invading soldiers would go home“in black bags”.

“Gaza will be the curse of history for Israel,” said Abu Obeida, a spokesman for the Ezzedine Al Qassam Brigades in an audio address, adding that Israel could expect“more of your soldiers to return in black bags”. Meanwhile, More foreign passport holders and dual nationals crossed into Egypt yesterday, the second day the Rafah crossing was opened to people seeking to flee Gaza.

The health ministry in Cairo said 21 wounded Palestinians and "344 foreign nationals, including 72 children" entered Egypt. Cairo said it would help evacuate "about 7,000" foreigners and dual nationals with passports issued by more than 60 countries.

More than 20,000 wounded people are still trapped in Gaza, according to Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

Gaza's government said yesterday that 195 people had been killed in two days of Israeli strikes on Jabalia refugee camp, the biggest in the Palestinian territory.

It said officials "have recorded 195 martyrs, 120 missing under the rubble, and 777 wounded" at the camp on Tuesday and Wednesday. Yesterday, the health ministry said 27 people were killed in an Israeli strike near a UN school in the camp.