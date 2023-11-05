               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Gaza Death Toll Rises To Over 9,200


11/5/2023 1:42:38 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza says the death toll since October 7 has reached 9,227.

The ministry said 3,826 children and 2,405 women were among those killed in Israeli attacks.

More than 32,500 people have also been wounded in the same period.

