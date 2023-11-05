Gaza Death Toll Rises To Over 9,200

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza says the death toll since October 7 has reached 9,227.

The ministry said 3,826 children and 2,405 women were among those killed in Israeli attacks.

More than 32,500 people have also been wounded in the same period.



Nine killed in West Bank by Israeli occupation forces

Humanitarian needs in Gaza, West Bank estimated at $1: UN Time 'running out to prevent genocide' in Gaza: UN experts

