Gaza Death Toll Rises To Over 9,200

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera
The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza says the death toll since October 7 has reached 9,227.
The ministry said 3,826 children and 2,405 women were among those killed in Israeli attacks.
More than 32,500 people have also been wounded in the same period.
Read Also
Nine killed in West Bank by Israeli occupation forces Humanitarian needs in Gaza, West Bank estimated at $1: UN Time 'running out to prevent genocide' in Gaza: UN experts
MENAFN05112023000063011010ID1107373404
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.