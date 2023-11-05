Dozens Martyred, Injured In Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Israeli occupation forces committed a new brutal massacre after their warplanes bombarded the main entrance of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, leaving dozens of civilians martyred and injured.

Palestinian news agency WAFA said that Israeli warplanes shelled the main entrance of the Shifa hospital, in addition to an ambulance that was at the scene, which resulted in the killing and wounding of dozens of people.

The causalities included dozens of the sick and wounded and their families, paramedics, and displaced people who sought refuge there after their homes were bombed.

According to local sources, around 40,000 people are seeking refuge at the hospital.

Photos and videos of the scene showed dozens of fatalities and wounded lying on the ground as civilians and paramedics worked on taking them inside the hospital.

Israeli warplanes and artillery also targeted an ambulance convoy that was heading from the hospital toward Rafah crossing with Egypt to transport the injured to Egyptian hospitals.



Gaza death toll rises to over 9,200

