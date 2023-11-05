Hundreds Evacuated As Wildfire Rages In Spain

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Madrid: A wind-fuelled wildfire raged in eastern Spain on Friday and hundreds of people were evacuated, local authorities said.

The blaze erupted on Thursday near the village of Montichelvo in the coastal region of Valencia and has so far affected up to 1,400 hectares (3,500 acres), emergency services said on X, formerly Twitter.

Over 600 people were evacuated, including the residents of a mental health centre in the village of Ador, local officials told public television TVE.

Wind gusts of up to 120 kilometres (75 miles) an hour were hampering efforts to battle the blaze, they added.

Spain was lashed by strong winds on Thursday as Storm Cieran battered Western Europe, causing at least 10 deaths including that of a 23-year-old woman who was fatally struck by a tree that toppled in Madrid.