MCIT Takes Part In WEF Initiatives 2023

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) has announced its collaborative efforts with the World Economic Forum (WEF) initiatives, which are deemed a renowned global platform dedicated to shaping the future of economic and social systems, fostering dialogue, exchanging knowledge, and promoting innovative solutions that aim to shape the global landscape of digital governance and technology. The MCIT's involvement reflects its unwavering commitment to bolster international collaboration with relevant stakeholders and facilitate economic cooperation that leads to innovative solutions aligned with the principles of sustainable development.

The WEF is a leading platform for leaders from the public and private sectors to convene and work together to address pressing global challenges. These initiatives focus on achieving sustainable development, digital transformation, social integration, economic resilience, and collaboration between the public and private sectors. MCIT's participation is represented by three groundbreaking initiatives, the first of which is the AI Governance Alliance, which is dedicated to constructing robust solutions to confront the new challenges posed by generative AI systems. The MCIT has assumed leadership positions in two prominent working groups of this alliance: The AI Governance Alliance Resilient Governance and Regulation Working Group, led by Muneera Ibrahim Fakhroo; and the AI Governance Alliance Responsible Applications and Transformation Working Group, led by Sheikh Ahmed Hamad Al-Thani. Both groups aim to strengthen the global societal and economic advantages of AI while ensuring its responsible deployment. The second initiative is Defining and Building the Metaverse, which is a comprehensive and secure initiative focuses on governance and creating economic and social value to achieve specific objectives, including policy coordination, understanding the economic impact and use cases, and the collaborative design of the necessary frameworks for responsible deployment. Sara Mohammed Al-Mana has been nominated to play crucial roles in both the Governance Working Group that focuses on metaverse's foundational governance principles, and the Value Creation Working Group, which targets economic and societal potential.

Finally, there is the Global Collaboration Village (GCV) initiative, which aims to increase global awareness about pressing challenges through immersive experiences. The MCIT's role is to amplify the reach and effectiveness of the initiative, leading to increased participation from diverse stakeholders globally. This virtual cooperation aims to bring about tangible real-world impact, sparking both individual and collective efforts towards global challenges. As a testament to its dedication to promoting virtual cooperation, Mashael Yousef Muftah has been nominated as a GCV Ambassador for MCIT.

Dr. Hassan Al-Darbesti, Director of International Cooperation at MCIT stated,“The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology is actively striving to participate in the World Economic Forum initiatives, where we can work hand-in-hand with global leaders and experts to find innovative solutions to the world's most pressing challenges. Through our participation, we anticipate contributing to a more prosperous, sustainable, and inclusive global future.”

The MCIT's partnership with the WEF will enhance the former's global presence in the digital governance and technology domain. Through this collaboration, MCIT reflects its dedication to positioning the State of Qatar as a leader in digital governance and innovation to help adopt a global approach to tackle pressing technological challenges while ensuring technology remains sustainable and inclusive no matter how much it advances.