Qatar's Aviation Sector Sees Significant Rise In September

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar witnessed a strong growth of visitors in September 2023 as the country recorded a nearly 4 million air passengers, a rise of 26.2 percent, according to the Air Transport Statistics released by Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA), recently.

The country continues to witness significant momentum in the aviation industry. QCAA stated on its X platform the country registered around 4 million air passengers in September this year, indicating an increase of 26.2 percent, compared to 3.173 million logged during the same period in 2022.

Air transport statistics further noted that the aircraft movement recorded 23.3 percent year-on-year rise in September 2023, totalling 21,778 flights, compared to 17,660 in the same time period last year.

The substantial increases in aircraft movement and passenger numbers demonstrate positive signs for the region's economic revival.

Air passenger traffic in Qatar has experienced remarkable growth over the past few years. With the rapid expansion of Hamad International Airport, the country has become a major hub for travelers connecting between Asia, Europe, and Africa.

The airport's state-of-the-art facilities and top-notch services have attracted airlines from around the world, increasing the country's connectivity.

Meanwhile, cargo and mail showed an increase of 6.7 percent to 201,802 tonnes, compared to 189,081 tonnes in September 2022.

In the first eight months of the year, Qatar posted a trajectory growth with swift rise seen across air travellers, flight movements, air cargo, and mail.

During Q3, Hamad International Airport welcomed a total of 12,706,475 passengers –with 4,305,391 passengers in July, 4,398,427 passengers in August and 4,002,657 passengers in September.

The airport's skies also bustled with activity as it reported 67,285 aircraft movements within this period, which is a 24.48 percent increase compared to the previous year. It had 22,598 aircraft movements in the month of July, 22,909 in August and 21,778 in September.

Cargo operations at Hamad International Airport also saw significant growth in the third quarter, with 3.38 percent increase – amounting to a total of 590,725 tons of cargo. These numbers underscore the airport's significance in the global logistics chain. It handled 194,268 tons of cargo in July, 195,773 tons in August and 200,683 tons in September.

In the first eight months of the year, Qatar posted a trajectory growth with swift increases seen across air travellers, flight movements, air cargo, and mail.