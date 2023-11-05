PSA Organises Workshop In Cooperation With UK Statistics Authority

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA), in cooperation with UK Statistics Authority (UKSA), organised a workshop for PSA staff on the international relations function at national statistical agencies, recently.

The workshop was supervised by a team from UKSA, including Nicola Shearman, Head of International Relations, Robert Bumpstead, Chief of Staff, and Alison Baily, International Policy Manager.

The Workshop Programme tackled British, Qatari and global statistical systems, UKSA International Strategy, and PSA International Relations Strategy.

Moreover, the workshop also discussed working with other government departments and national statistical institutes (NSIs), as well as the systems and processes that statistical offices need to have in place to engage internationally in a safe, effective and efficient

way.

This workshop comes in the context of the permanent cooperation between PSA and national statistical agencies at the regional and global levels with a view to exchange experiences and keep pace with latest developments in all aspects of statistical work.