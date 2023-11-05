Malabar Gold & Diamonds Witnesses Surge In Sale

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the 6th largest jewellery retailer globally with over 335 showrooms across 11 countries, marked significant sales during the Karva Chauth occasion in several of its showrooms located in the Qatar. Being an auspicious occasion that celebrates the love and devotion between married couples, the festival was celebrated with great fervor and excitement amongst the large Indian expat population residing in the Qatar.

Malabar Gold & Diamonds saw a 50% increase in sales as compared to the previous year with customers flocking to its showrooms at Barwa Village, First floor-Lulu Hyper Market D Ring Road, Al Watan Center-Doha, Alkhor mall, Lulu Hypermarket Gharafa to purchase gifts for their loved ones.

A day marked by wives fasting for the well-being and longevity of their husbands. The day of Karva Chauth is based on the lunar calendar and this year, it fell on November 1st. Being a heartfelt gesture that represents the enduring commitment between spouses, gifting plays a major role in the celebration of this festival which signifies the joy of married life.

“Karva Chauth is a very cherished and meaningful celebration, heavily rooted in the Indian culture. It is a day when married women observe a day-long fast to express their profound love for their husbands who in turn reciprocate by gifting their wives as a token of gratitude for their sacrifices and devotion. On this occasion, there can be no better gift than jewellery as it symbolizes enduring love and unity while serving as a lifelong reminder of the special bond, with its value appreciating over time. The exquisite array of jewellery that we have presented in preparation for such festivities makes Malabar Gold & Diamonds the obvious choice for Karva Chauth gifting and the sales that we recorded across our showrooms on November 1st is a testament to this, further solidifying our position as the preferred jeweller amongst the Indian community”, commented Shamlal Ahamed (pictured), MD-International Operations, Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

Karva Chauth serves as a prelude to Diwali, setting the stage for the festive season and creating an atmosphere of joy and anticipation. The exquisite array of jewellery in gold, certified diamonds and precious gems unveiled as part of Malabar Gold & Diamonds' Festive Jewellery collection and a host of attractive offers including free gold coins on purchase of jewellery, made the brand an ideal choice for shoppers who were looking to elevate their celebrations on Karva Chauth.