Value Of Shares Traded Increase 11.1% In Sept

Doha, Qatar: The monthly increase in the value of shares traded reached 10,966 in Septmber 2023 showing an increase of 11.1% compared to August 2023.
The total number and values of properties sold at a monthly rate of 1.0% and 2.6% respectively (compared to August 2023). Besides, this month witnessed an increase in total deposits and total credit by 2.8% and 0.8% respectively (compared to August 2023). Also, the General Market Index (point) went up by 0.6% compared to the previous month (August 2023), while it decreased annually by 19.2% (compared to September 2022) the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) official data released, yesterday.
The demographic statistics revealed that the total population of Qatar has a slight increase from 2.985 million at September 2022 to 3.058 million at September 2023 at an annual rate of change of 2.4%, and increased monthly by 3.0% (compared to August 2023).
Regarding to Vital Statistics, 2222 live births have been registered during September 2023. Also, an increase in the total Qatari live births by 2.0% comparing to last month. On the other hand, 217 deaths were recorded during the same period, an increase of 6.4% compared to August 2023.
As for the Social Security statements, reached QR77m in September 2023, for 14421 beneficiaries, Recording a monthly decrease of 0.8% for the value of social security and a monthly decrease of 0.5% for the number of beneficiaries of Social Security.
As for the Banking Sector; Total Broad Money Supply (M2) recorded about QR702bn during September 2023, an annual increase of 2.1% compared with September 2022. On the other hand, cash equivalents; including Commercial Bank Deposits, attained for QR953bn during September 2023. The figure has recorded an annual decrease of 1.2% compared to September 2022, when deposits recorded approximately QR965bn.
Regarding the data of buildings permits issued, the total number of permits has reached 655 permits during September 2023, recording a monthly decrease of 1.7% and an annual decrease of 25.9%.
The total number of registered new vehicles during September 2023 has reached 8446 new vehicles. The figure showed a monthly increase of 11.9% and showed an annual increase of 0.9%.
As for tourism, the total number of inbound visitors reached about 247 thousand, recording a monthly decrease of 6.2% (compared to August 2023) and recorded an annual increase of 63.7% (compared to September 2022).
The highest number of visitors was from the GCC Countries at 34%. As for visitors by type of port, the visitors via Air make up the highest percentage with 69% of the total number of visitors.
