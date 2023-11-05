Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy Gets Underway Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Asia Rugby Sevens Trophy for both men's and women's categories is set to commence today.

The tournament, hosted by the Qatar Rugby and Hockey Committee, will take place at Al Ersal pitch in Onazia.

Over the course of two days, all group stage matches for both categories will be held tomorrow, with the final rounds scheduled for tomorrow.

The victorious teams in the men's and women's categories will earn qualification for the Asian Series competitions, which are slated to be held next year.

This year's tournament in Doha will witness a record-breaking number of participating teams. A total of 22 teams, comprising 15 men's teams and 7 women's teams, will be divided into two groups.

In the men's category, the Qatar team has been placed in the second group alongside Thailand, Iran, Jordan, India, Iraq, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia. The first group consists of Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Nepal, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Regarding the women's category, the Qatar team has been drawn into the second group alongside the UAE, Iran, and Uzbekistan. The first group includes India, Guam, and Mongolia.

The Qatar men's team, led by South African coach Warren Abrahams, consists of 13 players who are diligently preparing for the upcoming Asian challenge. Similarly, the Qatar women's team, under the guidance of Tunisian coach Ikhlas Abida, comprises 14 players.

Headed by the Secretary General of the Qatar Rugby and Hockey Committee Abdullah Aman Al Khater, the organizing committee of the tournament has successfully completed all necessary preparations for the commencement of this significant Asian event.