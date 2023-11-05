Expo 2023 Doha Organizing Committee Holds Panel Discussion On Climate Change

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha QNA

Doha, Qatar: The organizing committee of International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha held a panel discussion on climate challenges and technological innovations in the journey to combat global warming, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change at the Expo's Cultural Zone conference center.

The session was moderated by Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa at the Institute for Green Growth Dr. Mahamadou Tounkara. A group of leaders and experts participated, discussing the effective deployment of advanced technological innovations to address critical climate challenges.

HE Ambassador Badr bin Omar Al Dafa, who is the Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Climate Affairs and Sustainability and the General Commissioner of Expo 2023 Doha, delivered a comprehensive presentation, emphasizing Qatar's remarkable journey in sustainability, particularly in transforming desert areas into flourishing green spaces through technological innovation.

His Excellency shed light on Qatar's progression from the challenge of attracting countries to participate in Expo 2023 to hosting representatives from 82 participating nations, reaffirming Qatar's commitment to environmental initiatives and the importance of international cooperation in this domain.

Ambassador Al Dafa said that, given the growing interconnectedness in the world, preserving the environment transcends regional efforts and is elevated to the level of international responsibility. He added that Qatar have harnessed modern technology to overcome geographical challenges and not only supported the local ecosystem but also aided international partners, particularly during crises that have surprised nations globally.

He highlighted Qatar's active participation in international climate dialogue and the nation's pragmatic approach in helping developing countries meet their needs and confront climate change challenges with steadfastness and success.

Mahmoud Al Marwani, Who is assistant director of the Climate Change Department at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, emphasized Qatar's commitment to environmental sustainability, evidenced by various tangible initiatives aligned with its 2030 National Vision. He highlighted the significance of effective policies and advanced technology in combating diverse impacts of climate change, adding that the environmental accomplishments witnessed today in Qatar are a direct result of strategic planning and the employment of innovative technology to enhance resilience to climate issues.

Other speakers in the panel also concurred on the utmost importance of global cooperation, sharing technological solutions, and supporting developing nations in the world's battle against climate change. They applauded Expo 2023 Doha as a distinguished platform for high-level climate dialogue, reflecting Qatar's unwavering commitment to sustainable development and environmental protection.