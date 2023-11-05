Pakistan President Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Islamabad: President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan HE Dr. Arif Rehman Alvi received the credentials of HE Ali bin Mubarak Al Khater as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Pakistan.

HE the Ambassador conveyed the greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to HE the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and His Highnesss wishes of good health and happiness to His Excellency, and to the government and people of Pakistan continued progress and prosperity.

For his part, HE the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan entrusted HE the Ambassador with his greetings to HH the Amir of the country, wishing His Highness good health and happiness, and the State of Qatar continued progress and development.

