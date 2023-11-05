               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Humanitarian Needs In Gaza, West Bank Estimated At $1.2Bn: UN


The UN's humanitarian office says the cost of meeting the needs of 2.7 million people in Gaza and the occupied West Bank is estimated at $1.

On October 12, OCHA had initially appealed for $294m to support nearly 1.3 million people.

“The situation has grown increasingly desperate since then,” it said.

