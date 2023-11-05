Humanitarian Needs In Gaza, West Bank Estimated At $1.2Bn: UN

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera
The UN's humanitarian office says the cost of meeting the needs of 2.7 million people in Gaza and the occupied West Bank is estimated at $1.
On October 12, OCHA had initially appealed for $294m to support nearly 1.3 million people.
“The situation has grown increasingly desperate since then,” it said.
