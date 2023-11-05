Nine Killed In West Bank By Israeli Occupation Forces

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Occupied Jerusalem: The number of Palestinian martyrs in the occupied West Bank from yesterday evening until this morning rose to nine.

Palestinian medical sources reported this morning that a young man was killed in the city of Jenin, as a result of Israeli occupation forces firing bullets at him, bringing the number of martyrs in the city and its camp to nine, since last night.

In southern Nablus, another young Palestinian man shot dead by occupation forces during clashes that took place in the village of Tal, last Wednesday.

Two Palestinians were also killed today by gunfire after the occupation forces stormed Al-Fawwar camp, south of the city of Hebron, and clashes broke out amid heavy gunfire.

The same sources added that a number of Palestinians were injured by live bullets and suffocation during the occupation forces storming of the camp.

In the context of the Israeli escalation in the areas of the occupied West Bank, a young Palestinian man was killed this morning during the storming of the Qalandia refugee camp, north of occupied Jerusalem, bringing the number of martyrs in the West Bank since last night to nine martyrs.

The occupied West Bank is witnessing a wave of escalation carried out by the occupation and settlers in parallel with the aggression against the Gaza Strip, as the number of martyrs in the West Bank has reached more than 138 martyrs since the seventh of last October, in addition to about 2,100 wounded, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.